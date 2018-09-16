Posties dodging accidents mail service never a dull moment

EXCITING JOB: Australia Post team leader Kristel Moseling wants drivers and dog owners to take care when posties are in the area.

A DAY in the life of a Gladstone postie is anything but predictable, according to team leader Kristel Moseling.

Kristel has been delivering the mail for seven years and loves her job, but not the unexpected moments that go with it.

"I've had some close calls from reversing cars almost hitting me and dogs trying to bite me,” Kristel said.

"Some drivers don't tend to look behind when pulling out of the driveway and don't think a postie could be right behind them.”

In a recent report released by Australia Post, it stated that, on average, three posties were injured on the road nationally each workday.

Most of the incidents occurred from unrestrained dogs, reversing cars and from drivers speeding through roundabouts.

The national statistics for financial year 2018 revealed there were 768 road injuries, 447 dog incidents and 114 relating to reversing cars.

In Queensland alone, road injuries were 213, dog incidents 158 and reversing cars 25.

Delivery manager Brian McCullough wanted car drivers and dog owners to take extra care of posties when in the area.

"Please be careful and slow down if the posties are around doing deliveries and make sure your dog is secure in the yard,” Brian said.

Despite the challenges Kristel faces when out on deliveries, she is always keen to get the mail delivered, rain, hail or shine.

"It's a fun job I get to do and ride a motorbike all day and talk to the customers when I do my deliveries,” Kristel said.