JEANIE Laurie Duffy pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of stealing.

The court was told on January 22 Duffy stole a $29.95 item from the post office, within two weeks of fronting court for a similar charge.

She was ordered to complete a six-month probation order, with a conviction recorded.