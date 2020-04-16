Post hope over a cup of tea

The family behind Tielka: Alexei and Rebecca Domorev with kids Andrew, Paul and Peter.

AN AGNES Water tea company owner is using her business to help people reconnect during isolation.

Tielka director Rebecca Domorev is encouraging people to “post hope” by sending messages typeset onto postcards to someone and as a bonus they’ll throw in a bag of tea.

Like many business owners Mrs Domorev has felt the impacts of COVID-19 as the bulk of the cafes they supply close their doors.

“I was kind of at a loss asking what are we doing to do?” she said.

“The day before that I’d been cleaning out one of my draws with letters and messages in it and I was reading through them and I realised how important they were. I realised we don’t do that anymore.

“These little notes had something special in them that the comments and likes don’t build.”

Mrs Domorev said she wanted to help share that feeling and help others experience that connection.

Tielka tea company from Agnes Water are encouraging people to send postcards with messages of hope during isolation.

She said they had postcards in the warehouse on which she would normally print company information to hand out at cafes. But with many closed, the blank postcards were perfect for the project.

People can enter a message on the Tielka website which is printed onto the postcards and sent.

“It fell together nicely,” Mrs Domorev said.

“We had the capability to make it happen.”

She said since the launch they’ve had a good response from their customers, with postcards being sent as far away as France and the US.

The postcards come with a bag of tea.

“The hope is for people to connect with the person they’re writing to, maybe have a cup of tea on zoom together,” she said.

“Give them time out from the craziness we’re experiencing at the moment and some self care as well.”

The postcards are $5. To send one visit tielka.com/products/post-hope