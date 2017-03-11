Post employees 'work around body of dead mate'

DEVASTATED Australia Post employees say work continued around the dead body of one of their colleagues at a Sunshine Coast warehouse.

Workers at the site described the scene where they continued work while their colleague lay dead on the ground, covered with just a blanket, as horrific and degrading.

"He basically had a blanket thrown over him and the staff had to continue to work around him," one employee said.

"When something like that happens, the organisation sends out counsellors but this is not happening till tonight.

"Apparently getting the post out is more important than a person's life."

However an Australia Post spokeswoman has denied employees were required to continue working, but confirmed work did go on.

"None of our employees were forced to work this morning as this very sad situation unfolded," the spokeswoman said.

"All proper processes were followed and police were involved immediately.

"We have encouraged employees to access our free, confidential Employee Assistance Program for support.

"The site remained operational".

Police have confirmed a 49-year-old man was "deceased at the site".

The call to emergency services that a "non responsive male was found" came through at 2.55am.

The ambulance and police arrived shortly after 3am.

Police cordoned off the area, but it is understood there was a delay in the undertaker's vehicle arriving.

Three independent sources have contacted the Daily saying the body was still at the scene at 6am, more than three hours after the man was found.

One employee said witches hats were "placed around the body and people were told to carry on working".

"They didn't see it as important enough to stop work," she said.

"It is really horrific. It is the most degrading, horrible thing for this man and his family

"Then to distress the other people in the warehouse. They all know each other, they all knew this man."

A third person said he was "shocked" when he arrived at the scene to find the body of his colleague of 15 years lying on the ground while work continued.

"It was quite disgusting," he said.

"The whole work should have ceased operation."