Possible Taco Bell coming to multi-million-dollar project

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: The Shell Dawson Highway service station is starting to take shape and is expected to open in February. Matt Taylor GLA071118SERVO

CONSTRUCTION of the Shell Dawson Highway service station is well under way with first customers expected to be served by the end of February.

The site sits adjacent to the train tracks between KFC and The Rocky Glen Hotel.

Work started in August but despite wet-weather delays, the $4-million, four-bowser station is on track to feature convenience-style supermarkets and fast-food outlets.

Pitman Constructions owner Paul Pitman said the project would have an eatery with a difference.

"A lot of similar fast-food outlets are around the Gladstone Region and opening a Taco Bell Mexican fast-food store will be something different," Mr Pitman said.

"There is an outlet near where I live and it's always busy and Mexican will be the way to go.

"The design of the shops will cater for them to be drive-throughs for easy customer access."

Expressions of interest are being sought for the fast-food spaces with two 60sqm spaces on offer and a third 130sqm drive-through retail spot. "We have a few interested parties at the moment and we want to get an outlet substantial to help attract other vendors to the complex," Mr Pitman said.