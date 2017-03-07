Possible severe thunderstorms to hit Gladstone today: BOM

Gladstone residents were treated to a much cooler morning today, with the temperature dropping to 24 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a 70% chance of rain today, a gusty storm and even the possibility of a severe thunderstorm.

However, it's likely if we see any rain, it will be this morning, or later this afternoon, BoM predicted.

Temperatures are expected to reach tops of 30 degrees this afternoon, a nice change from the regular 32-35 degree temps the region has been enduring of an afternoon.

Tomorrow residents can expect an even cooler morning, with temperatures reaching a low of 23 degrees, and tops of 30 in the afternoon.

BoM has predicted the chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon, and gusty showers throughout the day.