Survey says positivity now returning for our businesses

PRELIMINARY results released from the Boom Bust Recharge survey show that business sentiment in Gladstone is improving.

These results show more Gladstone businesses indicating a "Better" outlook for the next 12 months.

The survey, conducted by Tannum Sands consultancy company Amarna on behalf of the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has 191 respondents so far with a target of 300.

There's still time for businesses to have their say, with the survey ending on February 13.

Thirty-four per cent of businesses that have responded so far indicated an outlook for the next 12 months as "Better" for business, nearly twice as many as in the 2016 survey of 18 per cent.

The other options for this question were "Same" or "Worse" for business.

Amarna director Lyndal Hansen said the initial findings were encouraging.

"To me that says a lot of businesses out there are very hopeful for the years coming," Mrs Hansen said.

"It's not a doom and gloom situation... if one third of our businesses did better in the next few years that will then roll around and build that economic stability that we need in Gladstone."

Brendan Norman, co-owner of pizza store The Mix, was not aware of the survey, but wants to take part.

"I think it's good to have an indicator of how business is going around town and gauging on how other people are doing and feeling," Mr Norman said.

"I would say our outlook is probably better.

"Because we're still a newish business we're getting more community support the longer we're open, and people see us as a family business so come to us more than the other pizza franchises."

GCCI hopes to receive 300 responses to the 2018 survey, with 253 businesses responding in 2016.

The survey has been open since November 1 last year.

"We need all the businesses to have their say... everyone needs to fill out the survey so we get an accurate picture of where business is in Gladstone," Mrs Hansen said.

"Then the Chamber of Commerce can develop programs, services, can advocate on their behalf to local, state and the federal government.

"We need the real picture because this is the only business survey undertaken of this size that Gladstone has.

"The Queensland Chamber of Commerce have a survey but it's not area- specific, so this is the only one that can tell us the story.

"This year is the third time we've done it so we've got a data set that gives us some trends so we can analyse what that might look like and how are we riding these boom and busts."

The first Boom Bust Recharge report was released in 2014, the second in March 2016 and the third is expected this quarter.

"The survey takes less than 10 minutes and we don't ask personal or confidential questions," Mrs Hansen said.

"We've asked a lot of digital questions this time to get our head around business transforming into that world."

To take part in the survey visit the GCCI website or www.surveymonkey.com/r/gccibbr.