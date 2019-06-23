Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLADSTONE'S OWN: Chelsea Baker (right) participated in the second annual Women's State of Origin tournament.
GLADSTONE'S OWN: Chelsea Baker (right) participated in the second annual Women's State of Origin tournament. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED
Rugby League

POSITIVE VIBES: Baker reviews Maroons performance

Mark Zita
by
23rd Jun 2019 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It wasn't meant to be for the Queensland women's rugby league team after being defeated 14-4 by the Blues.

While the Maroons started off strongly with a first-half try by Tazmin Gray, New South Wales ramped up the energy with three second-half tries.

For Gladstone's own Chelsea Baker, a broken nose and a facial injury hampered her performance in the game.

"I was hoping it wouldn't but clearly it did," Baker said.

"I was quite disappointed in my own second half."

Despite the setback, there were many positives to take away from the match.

"We stuck together, that's the main thing," Baker said.

"We had a chat (after the game) and we all know that we'll come back, and we'll be bigger and stronger."

Crowd numbers at North Sydney Oval were up from last year - with over 10,000 spectators at the match.

"When we first got to the field, queues were out the gate and around the corners," Baker said.

"That's just fantastic for women's rugby league, to know that there are that many supporters."

She also said it was great for young girls to look up to new role models in women's rugby league, thanks to increased exposure.

Baker will play with the Wallabys women side before heading to Brisbane, later in the year, to play for the Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW.

Queensland's under-18 women's side were also defeated by the Blues, 24-4.

More Stories

Show More
gladstone region rugby league women's state of origin
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Chosen as the face of Gladstone's Relay for Life

    premium_icon Chosen as the face of Gladstone's Relay for Life

    News Find out why Helen was chosen as the face of this year's relay

    • 23rd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    EVENTFUL CENTURY: Family celebrates huge milestone

    premium_icon EVENTFUL CENTURY: Family celebrates huge milestone

    People and Places Eileen was the eldest of five children

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Unique traits of whistler species

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Unique traits of whistler species

    News Whistlers are so named for their tuneful song

    Carnival's big return to Gladstone tomorrow

    premium_icon Carnival's big return to Gladstone tomorrow

    News The Carnival Spirit weighs just over 80,000 metric tonnes