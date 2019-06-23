POSITIVE VIBES: Baker reviews Maroons performance

GLADSTONE'S OWN: Chelsea Baker (right) participated in the second annual Women's State of Origin tournament.

It wasn't meant to be for the Queensland women's rugby league team after being defeated 14-4 by the Blues.

While the Maroons started off strongly with a first-half try by Tazmin Gray, New South Wales ramped up the energy with three second-half tries.

For Gladstone's own Chelsea Baker, a broken nose and a facial injury hampered her performance in the game.

"I was hoping it wouldn't but clearly it did," Baker said.

"I was quite disappointed in my own second half."

Despite the setback, there were many positives to take away from the match.

"We stuck together, that's the main thing," Baker said.

"We had a chat (after the game) and we all know that we'll come back, and we'll be bigger and stronger."

Crowd numbers at North Sydney Oval were up from last year - with over 10,000 spectators at the match.

"When we first got to the field, queues were out the gate and around the corners," Baker said.

"That's just fantastic for women's rugby league, to know that there are that many supporters."

She also said it was great for young girls to look up to new role models in women's rugby league, thanks to increased exposure.

Baker will play with the Wallabys women side before heading to Brisbane, later in the year, to play for the Brisbane Broncos in the NRLW.

Queensland's under-18 women's side were also defeated by the Blues, 24-4.