Young Gladstone men score jobs

YOUNG people living with disability are gaining more skills and green thumbs thanks to a new job initiative.

With unemployment high in the Gladstone region, Gladstone Community Linking Agency has launched a program to help young people with disabilities find work.

The Ground Control program began with a morning tea on Thursday, where more than 40 people turned out to the event, which coincided with the International Day of People with Disability.

John Byrnes, Adam Knust, Chris Krapkat and Bailee Baxter are happy to be part of Ground Control. Mike Richards GLA011216GARD

GCLA operations manager Laurie Ellis said the program was established to create employment and opportunities for youth living with disability.

"These young men worked hard and are extremely passionate about what they do," he said.

"They're really proud about having these achievements and it will open up opportunities in their lives that they may not have had."

Mr Ellis said the program was created naturally as a way to meet demand.

He said it provided a much needed service for customers whose "yard could do with a little TLC". "We've employed some enthusiastic local green thumbs who are looking forward to making your yards beautiful," he said. "It's a real showcase for young people in Gladstone."