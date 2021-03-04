Menu
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Business

Positive sign for Aussie retailers

by Gerard Cockburn
4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM

Australia's retail trading environment has continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with latest data showing a rise in sales.

Latest figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show retail turnover for January improved 0.5 per cent on December figures, with close to $30.5bn spent during the month.

On an annual basis, turnover figures are trading 10.6 per cent above January levels a year ago

Turnover figures have experienced large swings since the beginning of the pandemic, plummeting 17.7 per cent in April last year following mass lockdowns that prevented households from spending.

According to the ABS, Queensland had the largest fall in retail sales, slumping 1.5 per cent on December trade, while Western Australia had the largest monthly increase of 2.1 per cent.

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing suffered the largest falls compared with any other sector.

Food retailing was the best performer, rising 1.6 per cent over the month.

 

