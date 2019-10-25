Menu
Weekend set to be warm and sunny
Positive outlook for the weekend

SAM REYNOLDS, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
25th Oct 2019 6:00 PM
IT’S looking like a warm and sunny weekend ahead for Gladstone.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said temperatures should reach a maximum of 28 degrees tomorrow and 30 degrees Sunday.

The UV index is predicted to reach 11 both days.

Winds are expected to be 20-30km/h in the morning, becoming light in the evening.

Nightfall will see temperatures drop to around 19 or 20 degrees.

“A touch of moisture along the coast will keep things quite warm overnight,” the spokeswoman said.

She said rainfall is unlikely along the coast this weekend, but there is potential for showers and storms further inland around the Central Highlands.

Temperatures are expected to stick around 29 degrees at the start of next week.

