TUTORING DIFFERNCE: Pyjama Foundation coordinator Hayley Taylor was helping Charlotte Hoad, age 6, with some educational mentoring support. Mike Richards GLA240918PJMA
News

Positive mentors wanted to help foster learning

Glen Porteous
by
25th Sep 2018 3:30 AM

TO MAKE a change in someone's life can sometimes take just one hour a week and make a world of difference for their future and the Pyjama Foundation is helping that transformation.

Foundation regional co-ordinator Hayley Taylor said the organisation was always looking for Pyjama Angels to help tutor foster children in need of academic and life skills training.

"The area I cover is Gladstone, Emerald, Biloela and Rockhampton and we need help with foster children to give them support to help them develop in life," Ms Taylor said.

"If anyone has time to spare, we will give them training and you don't have to be a teacher, you can be a mentor and help a child in our community.

"The Gladstone region alone has over 200 children in foster care and we don't have enough support to get around to them all."

Ms Taylor was a Pyjama Angel then moved into the coordinator role and wanted to give back to the community to help the disadvantaged children.

One program, Love of Learning, focusses on educational games, reading books aloud and helping with homework, which are some of the roles Pyjama Angels perform.

"One of our children in care got a high school scholarship to help pay for her study and she was really stoked and rapt about it," Ms Taylor said.

"Overall our goals are to have positive mentoring with literacy and numeracy, life skills and work on the children's self confidence along the way."

For more information visit www.thepyjamafoundation. com.

Gladstone Observer

