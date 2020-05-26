‘Positive’ meeting was held

Events such as the Gorden Tallis Cup have already been cancelled. L-R Brenden Draper 8yo of North Thuringowa JRL, Lachlan Allwood 10yo Ipswich JRL, William Neighbour 10yo Gladstone JRL, Jack Kennedy 9yo Townsville Lions JRL, Flynn O'Brien 9yo Brothers Innisfail JRL, Dylan O'Dea 10yo Cairns JRL.

Events such as the Gorden Tallis Cup have already been cancelled. L-R Brenden Draper 8yo of North Thuringowa JRL, Lachlan Allwood 10yo Ipswich JRL, William Neighbour 10yo Gladstone JRL, Jack Kennedy 9yo Townsville Lions JRL, Flynn O'Brien 9yo Brothers Innisfail JRL, Dylan O'Dea 10yo Cairns JRL.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A meeting between the Rugby League Gladstone and representatives from each of the RLG clubs – Gladstone Brothers, Gladstone Valleys, Gladstone Wallabys, Tannum Seagulls and Calliope Roosters – was held on Monday night with positive feedback.

RLG president Richard Duff was proud of all the clubs as the third phase of the Queensland Rugby League return to play policy becomes active from July 10 pending on if there are any more relaxation of government restrictions in the interim.

RLG president Richard Duff. PICTURE: Lachie Millard

“The underpinning thing from all of the clubs is that they just want to play when it is safe to do so,” Duff said.

“All the clubs were proactive and gave a mindful insight which generated thought.”

Club members will have their say and Duff was hopeful of a final outcome on how the season would pan out later on Wednesday.

There will be more in The Observer later in the week.

RELATED STORY: FINAL DAY: Top-20 rugby league players in Gladstone

RELATED STORY: Feedbacks are the keys for a starting date in the RLG comps