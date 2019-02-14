'Positive gesture': Local indigenous leader plans for treaty

A LOCAL indigenous leader wants a national treaty signed acknowledging First People's sovereignty over land and water.

Ngardu Training and Development consultant Cherissma Blackman wants bipartisan political support for a nationwide treaty she wants signed at the town of 1770 next year.

Ms Blackman, who is part of the Gurang and Gooreng Gooreng groups, said an exact date and treaty objectives would need to be outlined by a working group, but would hopefully "assert the sovereignty over land and water that the indigenous people of Australia have”.

"Also bring it into line with some of the modern day management issues around tourism, around natural resource management (and) around commodities and economies that exist because of the natural resources of this nation,” Ms Blackman said.

"If it can be signed ... at 1770 that would be amazing because (next year) is the 250th year celebration of Cook's landing.”

Ms Blackman said other indigenous leaders had indicated support for the treaty, and she had sent a letter outlining her goal to executives of the Liberal National Party and Bill Shorten's advisor.

"I had the support of Aunty Jackie Huggins who's the co-chair of National Congress and also the support of Tony McAvoy who's the first Queen's Counsel indigenous (lawyer) in Australia so these are (some of) the people I would want to come work on the treaty's council,” Ms Blackman said.

"The government on both sides should commemorate something significant if they want to more or less serve the indigenous people of this country in that respectful manner of bringing solutions.”

Ms Blackman said the treaty would be a "positive gesture” in the way of reconciliation, and acknowledged the impact of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who sought similar goals before her.

"There's already been the Uluru Statement from the Heart ... There's other people who have fought for a treaty over a long long time, over 30 years so it's not as if we're gong to get everything together from scratch,” Ms Blackman said.

However, she said there would be hurdles to face such as "the public perception of what a treaty is” and securing funding for a treaty working group.

"We have an election this year so that's going to be another hurdle”.

"We're sick and tired of being the political football, we're sick and tired of having our issues out there to (influence) votes.

"I think we're a bit more mature now as a nation to do this in a respectful manner from both sides of the fence.”

Ms Blackman's ongoing efforts to implement a treaty are also echoed by her father.

Gidarjil Development Corporation managing director Dr Kerry Blackman wrote in an address earlier this year that a treaty on January 26 was the "perfect answer” to the ongoing debate surrounding a day which "represents the brutal British Invasion of this ancient timeless land”.

"This war went on for over 100 years resulting in hundreds of thousands of our people being massacred and murdered ... Both sides' miseries now bring us to January 26, 2019, which is wrapped up in a blanket of misery,” Mr Blackman said.

"My perfect answer to Australia Day is for the incumbent or incoming government to sign a treaty with the First Nation people which will end the conflict and put in place a resolution.

"This will give both sides the opportunity to turn their miserable histories into a celebration and unite all Australians.”