Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
Orion shopping centre in Springfield.
News

Positive COVID case visited multiple shops in Orion

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Sep 2020 6:41 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM

QUEENSLAND Health has expanded its list of venues where confirmed COVID-19 cases have visited, including a number of shops at Orion shopping centre in Springfield.

A positive case was at the shopping centre on Wednesday, September 2 and arrived at 12.25pm.

A full list of places they visited include:

Big W (between 12.33-12.42pm)

City Beach (between 12.42-12.59pm)

Woolworths (between 1.02-1.13pm)

Stacks Discount Variety (between 1.14-1.19pm)

A positive case then visited Peter McMahon's Swim Factory in Orion from 4-4.30pm on the same day.

Anyone who has been to these locations at the times specified should monitor their health and if they develop any symptoms, no matter how mild, get tested and isolate until a test result has been returned.

A full list of contact tracing locations is available here.

Find a list of testing and fever clinics here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

coronavirus ipswich orion springfield queensland
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 10.

        • 11th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
        The changes to drone laws you need to know

        Premium Content The changes to drone laws you need to know

        Technology The laws will ensure all drone owners are flying their aircraft responsibly.

        Is there a man drought in CQ?

        Premium Content Is there a man drought in CQ?

        News Women, if you’re on the hunt for a man, here are the places to go.

        Are you a ‘happy camper’ or not?

        Premium Content Are you a ‘happy camper’ or not?

        News The entire Central Queensland region has a plethora of amazing destinations.