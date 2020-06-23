Positive charge: High purity alumina project gains momentum

A COMPANY with interests in the state development area near Gladstone is forging ahead with the production of high-purity alumina that has applications in the lithium ion battery and LED lighting markets.

In an announcement to the market last week, Alpha HPA said that following the start of a market outreach program in Taiwan, the company had received its first test sample order from a sapphire glass manufacturer.

“This order complements existing test sample orders from the US and Korean-based sapphire glass/LED manufactures,” the statement said.

It noted that test samples for a US-based manufacturer of alumina-coated separators for the lithium ion battery market had successfully passed the first stage of testing.

Earlier this year, the State Government announced Gladstone had been chosen as the preferred location for a new $200 million alumina plant expected to create about 100 jobs for the region.

“The Gladstone site enables us to be within 2km of Orica, who we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with to be our supplier of key process reagents and the offtake of the by-product for the project, creating a circular economy process,” Alpha HPA managing director Rimas Kairaitis said.

Alpha HPA also announced the appointment of Rob Williamson as chief operations officer last week.

“Rob will be based in Brisbane and responsible for building a project delivery team for our HPA project in Gladstone,” the ASX statement said.

Mr Kairaitis said the HPA First Project was building momentum with strong progress towards a demonstration-scale production run, continued market interest and the addition of Mr Williamson.