‘Positive change’: Students rally for victims of violence

Tannum Sands State High School student leaders Niah Brook, Drew Bebendorf, Natania D'Sa, Lialize du Plessis and Meli-Lisa Eayrs call for donations in Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

DOMESTIC violence is an issue affecting many people across the Gladstone community, and Tannum Sands State High students are doing their part to raise awareness of the issue.

Student leaders Niah Brook and Natania D'Sa wrote a statement saying that during COVID-19 isolation, it has become more important than ever to raise awareness and show solidarity within the community for those impacted by this violence.

"Starting the conversation and being a listening ear for our loved ones are some ways we can all do something about this issue," Mr Brook and Miss D'Sa said.

"You can be the first step to help slow the rate of domestic and family violence."

The school's leaders launched a care package drive and are calling for donations during Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

The donations will go to the local Women's Health Centre to support domestic violence victims in the region.

"We are excited to support this incredible organisation in their mission to support the many men and women all over the community who are being impacted by the effects of domestic violence," Mr Brook and Miss D'Sa said.

"We would like to extend the offer of those of you who would like to join us, in donating whatever you can, to try and make a positive change in the lives of those who need it."

Blankets, clothes, hygiene products, toothpaste and other everyday items are among those being accepted.

The students also said people could donate directly to the Women's Health Centre by calling it on 4979 1456.

They also shared a variety of support services available for those who find themselves in a situation requiring help:

Department of Social Services - 1800 884 572

Domestic Violence Support - 1800 737 732

Queensland Homeless Hotline - 1800 474 753

Roseberry Community Services - 4972 5383

Emergency Services - Triple-0