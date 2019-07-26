Posh hinting at Spice Girls reunion

Victoria Beckham spices it up during the Spice Girls’ triumphant return during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham spices it up during the Spice Girls’ triumphant return during the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Getting all five Spice Girls back on stage is the reunion every fan dreams of - and according to Mel B's mum, it will happen sooner than you think.

Scary Spice says Victoria Beckham recently told her mother, Andrea Brown, she is up for the idea of them all performing next year at Glastonbury to mark the festival's 50th anniversary.

On an episode of UK TV's The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, Mel B said: "Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there, and she did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th next year.

Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls perform on the first night of their tour. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.

"It's not just me saying it, she actually did say that to my mum."

Mo said: "Victoria's ready to come for de big show, innit!"

Mel B added: "I hope so."

Earlier this month, Mel B appeared on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show and said of a possible Spice Girls gig at Glasto: "It just happens to be Glastonbury's 50th anniversary next year. I think that would be a really good thing to do.

The Spice Girls in a photo posted to Mel C's Instagram account.

"The girls are going to kill me for saying it, but I don't care, I think we owe it to our fans and ourselves. I would love that."

If making millions from a 13-date stadium tour didn't tempt Posh back, an iconic occasion like Glastonbury's half-century is probably the last chance.

