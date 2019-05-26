Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROUD: GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. .
PROUD: GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker with Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher. . Matt Taylor GLA120118MAPS
News

Ports Corporation playing active role in reconciliation

26th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation will celebrate the culture and history of local Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander communities, as part of the May 27 to June 3 National Reconciliation Week.

Employees will have the opportunity to connect with indigenous communities and their teammates at three workplace events built on this year's theme "Grounded in truth: Walking together with courage.”

GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said employees would reflect on two significant anniversaries in the reconciliation journey - the 1967 Referendum and 1992 High Court Mabo decision.

"We are proud to join in the reconciliation journey to foster positive relations between communities,” Mr Walker said.

"Focusing on this year's theme, our relationships must be grounded in a foundation of truth, which is at the heart of reconciliation itself.

"However we recognise that reconciliation requires an ongoing commitment, not just for one week each year.”

GPC continues to work with the Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng and Taribelang Bunda peoples, as well as the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander communities, towards a unified future in which we understand, value and respect each other.

People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said GPC had a long history with local indigenous communities.

"It's really important to us that we work closely with our traditional owners to ensure we continue to operate in a culturally respective way,” Ms Winsor said.

"We enjoy working in partnership with the First Nations Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng, Taribelang Bunda People Aboriginal Corporation on the Indigenous Land Use Agreement and we have led initiatives such as a Reconciliation Action Plan, Future Directions Community Liaison Group, Cross Industry Operations Traineeship and bursary programs to help guide change in the community.”

gladstone ports corporation gladstone region national reconciliation week
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Workshop by dancers as part of reconciliation week

    premium_icon Workshop by dancers as part of reconciliation week

    News 'We will also host a morning tea for Elders from the Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng and Taribelang Bunda people'

    • 26th May 2019 10:00 AM
    CapRescue celebrates volunteers for its vital service

    premium_icon CapRescue celebrates volunteers for its vital service

    News 'Your contribution towards the organisation is instrumental'

    Work still needed to bridge reconciliation gap

    premium_icon Work still needed to bridge reconciliation gap

    News Focus should be on conciliation rather than reconciliation.

    'Pure joy': Music therapy brings surprise to infant

    premium_icon 'Pure joy': Music therapy brings surprise to infant

    News Gladstone family recognise impact of music therapy