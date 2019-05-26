Ports Corporation playing active role in reconciliation

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation will celebrate the culture and history of local Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander communities, as part of the May 27 to June 3 National Reconciliation Week.

Employees will have the opportunity to connect with indigenous communities and their teammates at three workplace events built on this year's theme "Grounded in truth: Walking together with courage.”

GPC acting chief executive Craig Walker said employees would reflect on two significant anniversaries in the reconciliation journey - the 1967 Referendum and 1992 High Court Mabo decision.

"We are proud to join in the reconciliation journey to foster positive relations between communities,” Mr Walker said.

"Focusing on this year's theme, our relationships must be grounded in a foundation of truth, which is at the heart of reconciliation itself.

"However we recognise that reconciliation requires an ongoing commitment, not just for one week each year.”

GPC continues to work with the Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng and Taribelang Bunda peoples, as well as the Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander communities, towards a unified future in which we understand, value and respect each other.

People, Community and Sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said GPC had a long history with local indigenous communities.

"It's really important to us that we work closely with our traditional owners to ensure we continue to operate in a culturally respective way,” Ms Winsor said.

"We enjoy working in partnership with the First Nations Bailai, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng, Taribelang Bunda People Aboriginal Corporation on the Indigenous Land Use Agreement and we have led initiatives such as a Reconciliation Action Plan, Future Directions Community Liaison Group, Cross Industry Operations Traineeship and bursary programs to help guide change in the community.”