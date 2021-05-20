Menu
Gladstone Port Corporation has invited community organisations to get involved in their popular fun run, the Port to Park FunD Run by becoming a community beneficiary.
Ports Corp searching for fun-run beneficiary

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
20th May 2021 12:00 AM
Local community groups are being encouraged to apply as the community beneficiary for Gladstone Ports Corporation’s (GPC) new-look fun run, Port to Park 2021.

The community beneficiary funding will go towards helping one worthy group with its

community project or initiative.

GPC’s executive general manager for People and Community, Rowen Winsor said GPC’s FunD run initiative has been running for more than a decade.

“The community beneficiary is quite special this year because it will be the first to kick-off our new-look fun run,” Ms Winsor said.

“We know, now more than ever, local groups would really appreciate this funding and will put it to good use to support our community after enduring one of the most challenging years due to COVID-19.

“Port to Park is such a great way to raise our community spirit, help those who need it most and support our local schools and of course, to get active and have fun doing it.”

Previous community beneficiaries of GPC’s FunD run initiative, previously known as the Botanic to Bridge, have included Gladstone Hospital Children’s Ward through Give Me 5 for Kids, Roseberry House, Gladstone PCYC and Boyne Island Environmental Educational Centre.

All proceeds from the Port to Park fund run event go back into the local community including

helping primary and secondary schools with new sporting and outdoor equipment.

Port to Park also includes two new course routes which showcase GPC’s waterfront parklands.

Beneficiary applications close at 4pm on Friday, June 4.

To find out more information and to apply visitHERE.

