Ports Corp replaces acting chief executive with ‘interim CEO’
An interim Chief Executive Officer of Gladstone Ports Corporation has been appointed by the board.
The announcement comes following recent developments in the Ports Corporation CEO recruitment, which began in March when the LNP raised questions about Transport Minister Mark Bailey’s role in hiring a chief executive and whether he faced the blowtorch of the Crime and Corruption Commission.
A management shake up followed, when the Ports Corporation issued a Board of Directors Memo titled Senior Management Changes.
Former acting CEO Craig Walker was appointed Chief Operating Officer and it was announced an interim CEO would be appointed while a permanent chief executive was recruited.
Then, Mr Walker issued a staff update on management changes announcing two new senior executives would be hired by GPC.
Ultimately, it was revealed Mark Bailey and his Chief of Staff were referred to the CCC over their involvement in the CEO’s recruitment, but subsequently cleared.
On Wednesday, April 28, the Gladstone Ports Corporation Board of Directors issued a statement about the CEO appointment.
When Mr Walker acted in the role in 2020 he was paid $585,000 per year, after receiving a payrise of $131,000 over his 2019 wage.
“The Board of Directors for Gladstone Ports Corporation is pleased to announce that Mr Colin Cassidy PSM will commence as Interim Chief Executive Officer on the 4th of May 2021, while the Board undertakes the global recruitment search for the permanent position of CEO,” the statement said.
“Mr Cassidy is a former public sector senior executive with almost 40 years of leadership experience across a diverse range of disciplines at state, regional and local government levels.
“He has proven success in delivering outcomes in land use planning, infrastructure, corporate governance (including as an external governance committee member), business planning and service delivery, strategic policy, industry development and investment attraction roles.
“The former Acting CEO Mr Craig Walker has taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer and will continue to support the corporation to ensure stability for GPC.
“The Board thanks Mr Walker for his achievements while acting in the role of CEO.
“The Board welcomes Mr Cassidy as Interim CEO and looks forward to working with him to maintain the strong performance of the corporation in delivering jobs, trade and prosperity for Queensland.”
