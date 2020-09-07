Menu
Marina superintendent David Osmond hands out free bilge rats.
Ports Corp encourages cleaner boating in marina

Jacobbe McBride
7th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
THE Gladstone Ports Corporation is encouraging boaties in the Gladstone marina to cruise more sustainably, offering free oil absorbent pillows for their engine bays.

More than 70 of the rat-shaped products are up for grabs, with the pillows designed to soak up excess fuel and oil in the bilge of boats to prevent spillage into waterways.

GPC Marina Superintendent David Osmond said dirty bilge water from boats could contribute to minor spills across all marinas and harbours.

“We have given away over 70 bilge rats to local and visiting vessels to assist boaties and prevent them spilling their fuel,” Mr Osmond said.

“That’s over 70 clean bilges that we have contributed to and we’re keen to keep distributing them to help boaties keep our marina clean.

“Our marina is a diverse place, home to beautiful wildlife, including resident stingrays and dolphins.

“These bilge rats have been developed specifically for the marine habitat and at GPC we see them as a great initiative because they are biodegradable, incinerable and non-toxic, which is an environmentally friendly way to keep our Marina and the surrounding environment clean.”

The bilge rats can be safely disposed of in a secure bag. GPC orders the absorbent pillows from a local business.

“The cost of the products is priceless when it comes to protecting our environment and if we can provide them to boaties to help us sustain our marina, then it’s a win-win for everyone,” Mr Osmond said.

“The feedback from our marina customers has been positive and they are more than happy to use a bilge rat in their engine bays.”

People Community & Sustainability general manager, Rowen Winsor, said the marina was one of the Port’s most popular assets.

“At GPC we are proud and responsible custodians of some of Queensland’s most beautiful and valuable community assets,” Ms Winsor said.

“Environmental sustainability is very a big part of our job at GPC.”

Always check with the Marina Office before discarding any hydrocarbon-containing materials.

