Ports Corp boss looks into crystal ball

Gladstone Ports Corporation Acting CEO Craig Walker has looked into his crystal ball to predict the GPC's 2021 fortunes.

The Acting CEO of Gladstone Ports Corporation kept his cards close to his chest when asked what 2021 would bring for the organisation.

Despite his reserved statement, Craig Walker said it would be a landmark year for GPC and a memorable one for the Gladstone region.

“I can’t say too much about what we have planned just yet but I can confirm it is going to be big and I know the community are going to be very excited,” he said.

GPC’s 2020 ended in record-breaking fashion after it achieved a record high for LNG exports for the month of December, with a 7.5 per cent increase on its previous trade figures.

Mr Walker said GPC exported 2,193,785 tonnes of LNG and welcomed 176 vessels to its three ports in Rockhampton, Gladstone and Bundaberg.

“We’re extremely proud of our December results with the LNG trade performing a record month, demonstrating that renewables are leading the charge,” Mr Walker said.

A strong final quarter of 2020 pushed Gladstone LNG shipments for the year to a new high of 22.37 million tonnes, up from 22.12 million tonnes in 2019, despite a weak July-September quarter because of low demand in key markets related to COVID-19 impacts.

The stronger shipments from Gladstone coincided with a strong rally in seaborne LNG prices.

Australian LNG export prices have more than doubled since late November to the highest level in more than five years, following increases in northeast Asian buying prices.

From October to December, total LNG exports from Port of Gladstone have been above 2 million tonnes, increasing to 2.19 million tonnes in December.

“It is all thanks to our dedicated employees who are the backbone of our business, ensuring our services are carried out in the safest and most effective manner,” Mr Walker said.

“On top of this, our internationally accredited pilotage service worked extremely hard over the

festive month, safely completing 426 movements – also a new record.”

A number of exciting projects are set to rollout for 2021 including the facilitation of Hydrogen, replacement of a 40-year-old Shiploader at the Reg Tanna Coal Terminal and new waterfront walkways for the community.

“These projects will facilitate prosperity for our region and state through the creation of jobs while maintaining trade facilitation,” Mr Walker said.

“At GPC, we’re remaining focused on intergenerational thinking, planning and strategy.

“We’re continuing to invest in important infrastructure projects to support operations for the next 50 years.”