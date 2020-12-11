Ports Corp aware of fish kill

The Gladstone Ports Corporation says it is aware of an event in which dozens of fish died in a waterway in its jurisdiction.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation says it is aware of an event in which dozens of fish died in a waterway in its jurisdiction.

Gladstone Ports Corporation says it is aware of dead fish washing ashore in waterways inside its jurisdiction this week.

GPC responded after Nathan Fitzpatrick sent in photo evidence of the dead fish washing ashore in an estuary off Hopper Rd, at Barney Point on Tuesday.

“This is my daily route to work and I take a lot of notice of my surroundings and environment on my daily walks,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

“This area is usually teeming with many species of bird life and various aquatic animals.

“I have much love for our local flora and fauna and it was very upsetting to see such stress on this waterway which has lead to the death of certain fish species located in the area.”

A GPC spokesman said that from time to time in various catchment areas, natural occurrences such as depleted oxygen levels or elevated water temperatures could lead to circumstances that were not supportive of fish habitation for long periods.

“The stormwater ponds at GPC can be tidal during spring tides where fish may enter and not exit prior to the ensuing low tide,” the spokesman said.

“GPC maintains stormwater ponds on our operational sites to ensure stormwater run-off is

controlled appropriately and in accordance with our Environmental Authority conditions that are independently audited.

“GPC has a comprehensive and leading practice environment management system accredited to ISO14001 standard that is independently audited on a routine basis.”

The spokesman said the area where the deceased fish were recently found was a controlled-release tidal area.

“Fish may find their way into the stormwater ponds likely during release events, swimming against current or potentially where birds deposit fish with eggs in these areas,” the spokesman said.

“At this time of the year, the pond level is low leading into the wet season.

“The current conditions, with high water temperature, and minimal rain events, is conducive to algal growth and stagnant water, which in turn raises the water pH and lowers the dissolved oxygen (used up and depleted by the algae during night respiration).

“This is a normal process, which can happen when there is a closed body of water.”

The spokesman said that following rain events, conditions usually improved quickly within the stormwater ponds.

“This situation is common in creeks, gullys and enclosed water bodies around the world,” he said.

“GPC has previously investigated relocating fish from stormwater ponds back into the natural environment.”

More Gladstone Ports Corporation news:

– Ports Corp CEO earns more than PM ‘ScoMo’

– FIRST LOOK: Plans for Gladstone’s new manufacturing school

– Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary