73rd Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 - Stage 8
73rd Critérium du Dauphiné 2021 - Stage 8
Sport

Porte’s 36-year Aussie first in France

7th Jun 2021 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:03 PM

Australian Richie Porte has made a cycling breakthrough weeks out from the Tour de France with a “dream” victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné in France.

At 36, Porte, who has twice been runner-up in the race, is the oldest victor of the race. Five of the past 10 winners have gone on to taste victory in the Tour de France.

“Having been second here twice and one year losing second in the last kilometre, to finally win it I’m just over the moon,” Porte said.

“All the sacrifices and the time away from my wife and two kids, (this makes it) worth it.

“It’s a race I’ve always enjoyed, and to finally win it at 36 years old is a sweet moment.”

Porte, who is also part of the Australian road racing team at the Tokyo Olympics, is also the first Australian winner since Phil Anderson 36 years ago, taking victory after a gruelling final stage through the French Alps.

Despite his victory, Porte, who came third in last year’s Tour de France, was realistic of his position as super domestique heading into the grand tour, knowing he won’t be a contender.

He thanked his Ineos Grenadiers teammates Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas for helping him get over the line, knowing it will be his job to help them win the Tour, which starts on June 26 in Brest.

“I think that the way Tao and Geraint and those guys helped me, I’d love to repay them,” Porte said.

“I’m under no illusions as to what my job is at the Tour. To win this race just means so so much to me.

“I don’t need the stress and pressure … for me, this feels like a Tour de France victory.”

Originally published as Porte’s 36-year Aussie first in France

