Port valuable piece for CQ region

FOR Leo Zussino, chairman of the Gladstone Ports Corporation and active in community life for much of the past four decades, it is perhaps the most valuable piece of economic infrastructure in Central Queensland.

Complementing the port is Gladstone's trump card a 27500 HA state development zone where the approvals process is largely the province of a one-stop shop in the Coordinator General's office.

Manufacturers seeking to establish a base in Australia can see approvals, incorporating issues such as native title and environment concerns, green lit in as little as 12 months, whereas it can take two to three years elsewhere.

A priority is the ongoing need for stage 2 and 3 of an upgrade of the port access road partly to exploit the export of an increasing array of agricultural commodities which central Queensland will have available for export in the decade ahead. Approved by the Labor Government in 2010, the $100 million project does not yet have the backing of Canberra.

Underpinning it all, Gladstone remains an industrial and manufacturing base, hosting among other things, two alumina refineries. Boyne Smelters Ltd general manager Joe Rea said electricity prices were so uncompetitive the smelter was "paying more than 500 times more'' than what it costs to generate electricity.

"It is an ongoing concern for our business that the trajectory for wholesale electricity prices in Queensland is a significantly increasing trend - doubling since October 2014,” he said.

Patrick Hastings, CEO of the Gladstone Industry Leadership Group, says escalation of electricity prices over the past six years have put enormous pressure on major industry players.

Courier Mail