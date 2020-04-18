Port painting winner revealed

THE winners of this year’s Paint the Port art competition have been revealed, with the exhibition going online.

More than 60 artists from a range of age groups entered into the four categories of the Gladstone Ports Corporation competition, portraying their interpretations of port operations.

People, community and sustainability general manager Rowen Winsor said she was extremely impressed with the talent in the region.

“The quality of works in the competition this year was outstanding,” Ms Winsor said.

“Our open category winner, Ping Carlyon, has done an outstanding piece, a stunning use of colour and it touches our hearts here at GPC with one of our very own employees depicted with her girls.

“We were so pleased we could adapt the competition this year to ensure that it could still go ahead.”

Winning Paint the Port artwork by Ping Carlyon.

Full list of winners:

Open Category

o Winner – Ping Carlyon

o Highly Commended – Shay Thetford, Marja Shamier and Christine Ward

High School Category

o Winner – Kya West

o Highly Commended – Indigo Cadzow-Smith, Nyah Loosmore, Khushi Patel, Cloe Putland and Flynn Ramage

Upper Primary School

o Winner – Raven-Lily Bickle-Wallace

o Highly Commended – Hanshikaa Gree saravanan, Milla Lamberton, Pahal Patel, Saanvi Patel and Olive Perrott

Lower Primary School

o Winner – Amarni Thetford

o Highly Commended – Rut Patel and Alexis Yeoman

View the 2020 Paint the Port Art Exhibition by visiting www.gpcl.com.au/paint-the-port.