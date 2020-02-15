Menu
GPC learning and development specialist Greg Seeds, bulk handling manager Robert Torrisi, Gemma Cusack, Nathaniel Sigvart, Chris Lambert and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher as GPC expands training offerings
Port expands training options

Sam Reynolds
15th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
THERE are now more opportunities for training at Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The company has expanded its training horizons by offering a Certificate III in Operations.

Nathaniel Sigvart and Chris Lambert became the first trainees at GPC to sign up to the certificate, with MRAEL making it official on Thursday.

Bulk handling manager Robert Torrisi said he was proud to see the company offer the new career path.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said he was thrilled to see GPC supporting local training.

“It is vitally important that workers are provided with opportunities to grow and expand their skill set,” Mr Butcher said.

GPC was also proud to welcome Gemma Cusack who started her Certificate II in Operations on Thursday, becoming one of 24 new faces in the 2020 traineeship program.

