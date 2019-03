DEFENCE: Gladstone's Ben Murdoch and Bundaberg's Tyler Davis battle it out together.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power coach Brady Walmsley has praised the defensive performance of his young side after they scored back-to-back trial wins against Bundaberg Bulls at the weekend.

Port City won their first game 72-32 and 92-57 in the second.

Walmsley said the victories came in contrasting circumstances.

"I thought (game one) was a pretty good defensive display from us," Walmsley said.

"We gave up 15 points in the first quarter and basically held them to that over the next three quarters.

"We proved very clearly we could be a great offensive team last year but our defence was the question mark, so I was really pleased with our ability to take a stance defensively in that first game."

TRIAL: Ben Harvey takes the ball forward. Brian Cassidy

The second match took on a different feel with Bundaberg boosted by fresh players.

"To their credit I thought they probably got their ego bruised a bit in that morning session and came back with competitive fire in the second game," Walmsley said.

"It was probably more competitive than the scoreline would suggest. The score differential was fairly substantial in that second game but there was a major difference in the competitiveness in Bundaberg between game one and two."

Walmsley took a predominately Gladstone-based squad to the Rum City made up of local senior players and top Under-18 talent.

He'll add import players to his roster before the end of the month, allowing for a settled squad come Round 1 of the QBL season.

"Over the three weeks we'll have pretty much everybody in... That will give us four weeks to prepare for Round 1," he said.

"That's significantly earlier than we had our entire group together this time last year so I'm hopeful that gives us a good run up to the start of the season."

Gladstone's season-opener is on April 27 at home to Rockhampton.