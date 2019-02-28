Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Port City Power men's coach Brady Walmsley.
Port City Power men's coach Brady Walmsley. Matt Taylor GLA020618MBL
Basketball

Port City Power to venture of to Bundaberg

NICK KOSSATCH
by
28th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Port City Power The Capricornian Surge's new players Nathaniel Koko, Jared Blanchard and Stephen Kirr will have their first proper hit-out against Bundaberg Bulls tomorrow.

Games will be at noon and 4pm in Bundy and Power coach Brady Walmsley said while it's not yet a full-strength squad, the trial games will serve their purpose.

"We are always excited about having the opportunity to challenge ourselves competitively,” he said.

"While our current squad won't be totally indicative of the roster we name for round one of the season, it is a good chance to test our systems against an unfamiliar opponent in a setting where the result is less important than the process and the learnings.”

The Bulls will be a part of the Central Queensland Basketball League later in the year and Walmsley will not underestimate it.

"Bundaberg may not currently be a competitor in the QBL, but we recognise the talent of the players on their team and are sure they will be ready to really challenge us,” he said.

"Mick Caitlin is a good coach and he will provide a healthy tactical element to these pre-season games.”

Power: Nathan Druitt, Nathaniel Koko, Jared Blanchard, Troy Robinson, Stephen Kirr, Ben Harvey, Ben Murdoch, Joshua Melaney, Luke Knight, Mitch Knight

basketball queensland news bundaberg basketball bundaberg bulls gladstone amatuer basketball association port city power
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Five crews on scene of Boyne Island fire

    premium_icon Five crews on scene of Boyne Island fire

    News FIREFIGHTERS are currently on the scene of a vegetation fire near Pioneer Dr and Boyne Island Rd.

    'Great opportunity': A new face welcomed to the Port City

    premium_icon 'Great opportunity': A new face welcomed to the Port City

    News New dietitian is already loving life in the Port City.

    Preps set to shine in special feature

    premium_icon Preps set to shine in special feature

    News The Observer's My First Year photo feature continues to take shape.

    • 28th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    'Pick yourself back up': Free event to uplift and inspire

    premium_icon 'Pick yourself back up': Free event to uplift and inspire

    News She says the key to progress is being consistent and committed.