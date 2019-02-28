Port City Power to venture of to Bundaberg

BASKETBALL: Port City Power The Capricornian Surge's new players Nathaniel Koko, Jared Blanchard and Stephen Kirr will have their first proper hit-out against Bundaberg Bulls tomorrow.

Games will be at noon and 4pm in Bundy and Power coach Brady Walmsley said while it's not yet a full-strength squad, the trial games will serve their purpose.

"We are always excited about having the opportunity to challenge ourselves competitively,” he said.

"While our current squad won't be totally indicative of the roster we name for round one of the season, it is a good chance to test our systems against an unfamiliar opponent in a setting where the result is less important than the process and the learnings.”

The Bulls will be a part of the Central Queensland Basketball League later in the year and Walmsley will not underestimate it.

"Bundaberg may not currently be a competitor in the QBL, but we recognise the talent of the players on their team and are sure they will be ready to really challenge us,” he said.

"Mick Caitlin is a good coach and he will provide a healthy tactical element to these pre-season games.”

Power: Nathan Druitt, Nathaniel Koko, Jared Blanchard, Troy Robinson, Stephen Kirr, Ben Harvey, Ben Murdoch, Joshua Melaney, Luke Knight, Mitch Knight