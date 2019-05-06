Port City Power split win-loss records on weekend

WINNING SURGE: Port City Power's Kyle Tipene and Mountaineers's Ranko Pusiljic battle it out in Toowoomba.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's basketball teams have surged to wins on Saturday night.

The Power Surge men's team won against the Toowoomba Mountaineers 73-81 in the Garden City.

Both Nathaniel Koko and Taylor Young were tied as the team's top scorers, contributing 15 points each.

Young also had a lot of playing time on the court, totalling to 40 minutes of the match, and was the team leader in successful free throw attempts.

Koko was the team leader in three-point scores, making three of nine attempts.

Coach Brady Walmsley said despite the victory, he considered the match as an "imperfect game”.

"We started slow in the first half but we demonstrated a bit of competitive spirit and a bit of fight down the stretch,” Walmsley said.

"Fortunately, we found our way over the line.”

Walmsley contributed the slow start to the travel lag from the players.

"The challenge for our players, both men and women, is they have to travel in a bus for a total of eight hours yesterday before getting out in Toowoomba.”

The Power Breakers women's team also won against the Mountaineers with a score of 68-77.

Coach Ray Cooper said it was the first win of the year for the team.

"It was even better to (win) on the road which is a really tough ask for the girls,” Cooper said.

Amarah Coleman was the team's top scorer with 28 points for the match and also led the team in successful three-point attempts.

"She got in a bit of foul trouble early on so we had to take a bit of a risk to leave her out there,” Cooper said.

"It was tough to make sure that she wasn't getting any more fouls but she really did a good job.”

Other players also stepped up to the mark in the Power Breakers' win, with Kiah Guinea scoring a crucial three point goal.

"It turned the game a little bit in to our favour,” Cooper said.

Akilah Bethel also had a stellar performance and was two steals away from a triple-double.

"That was a pretty huge game from here,” Cooper said.

Both teams versed the Carina League Club Spartans yesterday.

The men lost 122-92 and the women also lost 104-64.

Young led the way for the Power men's team with 32 points in a superb solo effort while Harold Ridgeway showed his worth with 24, Jared Blanchard with 14 and Kyle Tipene (13) were best of the rest.

Coleman was best of the Power women with 22 points in a game which the visitors began brightly enough before fatigue set in.

Nanai tried hard with 15 points and six rebounds.

Power have another tough away round against Ipswich Force this Saturday.