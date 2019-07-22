Port City Power ransacked by the Pirates

Erin Geer in action for Port City Power against South West metro in their women's QBL match.

Erin Geer in action for Port City Power against South West metro in their women's QBL match. Matt Taylor GLA200719WQBL

BASKETBALL: It was not a good evening for our men's and women's basketball teams on Saturday night.

Both the Port City Power Surge men and the Power Breakers women lost to South West Metro Pirates.

By coincidence, both the Surge and Breakers finished with similar scores - 103-88 and 103-87 respectively.

For the men, Kyle Tipene and Nathaniel Koko led the scoring with 20 points each.

Taylor Young also had a good night, scoring 19 points.

Both Tipene and Dylan Owen led the team with three-pointers, with two each.

Tipene also led the team with three-point attempts.

For the women, Amarah Coleman had a good night, leading the team scoring, with 32 points.

Akilah Bethel was not far behind Coleman with 22 points of her own, and led the team in three-pointers, nailing two.

Coleman also had the most minutes on the court with 38, with Briana Bailey spending 34 minutes on court and Bethel 33 minutes.

On the ladder, the Power Breakers men's team are currently sitting second last at 14th while the Power Surge women's teams are sitting third last at 13th.

The Brisbane Capitals are currently atop the men's competition while the Southern Districts Lady Spartans are leading the women.

Both Gladstone teams will verse Cairns and Townsville next week before facing the Gold Coast Rollers for the final round.