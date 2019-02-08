Port City a good FITT for engineering firm

GOOD FITT: Glenn Butcher, Greg Fowler, Julie Gelder and Matt Burnett at the official opening of FITT Resources Queensland workshop in Gladstone on Wednesday.

INDUSTRY and government representatives were on hand to witness the opening of Gladstone's newest engineering firm on Wednesday.

FITT Resources managing director Greg Fowler said the workshop would offer high-end engineered pumping solutions.

"We've purchased this building and employed local workers," he said

"This workshop is the first part of our Queensland development.

"The next stage will be building an L-shaped workshop equipped with a 10-tonne overhead crane."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the workshop was good for Gladstone and Queensland.

"It's a pleasure to hear most of the staff are employed full time," he said.

"If you're looking for experienced workers, this is the hub of the most experienced workforce with those trade skills."

Mayor Matt Burnett said investing in Gladstone right now was a smart move.

"We are meeting with companies next week and talking about billion-dollar projects," he said

"They're going to need servicing and support from local industries."

Mr Fowler said the company had a long-term plan to establish itself in Gladstone.

"We've invested here and see Queensland regions as our next opportunity," he said.

"It's exciting but Rome wasn't built in a day."