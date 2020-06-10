Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health officials are testing the crew of a Chinese coal ship crew after they refused to comply with coronavirus biosecurity inspections.
Health officials are testing the crew of a Chinese coal ship crew after they refused to comply with coronavirus biosecurity inspections. iStock
Business

Coal ship crew tested after biosecurity standoff

Zizi Averill
Melanie Whiting
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
9th Jun 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 10th Jun 2020 5:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: HEALTH officials are testing the crew of a Chinese coal ship crew after they refused to comply with coronavirus biosecurity inspections.

"We are working alongside the captain of the ship to ensure that all requirements have been met, " a Queensland Health spokesperson said.

"As of this afternoon, tests are underway and none of the crew are displaying any obvious symptoms."

"Currently test results are pending."

Queensland Health would work with marine authorities to ensure safe port operations and the safety and wellbeing of staff, crew and the community, they said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring a boat off Mackay after its captain refused to cooperate with Biosecurity officers. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring a boat off Mackay after its captain refused to cooperate with Biosecurity officers. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

INITIAL 12.30PM: MARITIME authorities are monitoring a Chinese coal ship docked at Hay Point after the captain reportedly denied biosecurity officers to search some onboard areas.

The ship was docked at Hay Point Coal Terminal and was due to set sail Monday night.

However, the captain refused to allow biosecurity officers access to all parts of the vessel, leading the team to report the ship.

Read more:

Hospitality industry's future post-COVID-19

Mackay businessman steps down from development group

Paget businesses join forces to boost capacity

The ship was docked at Hay Point Coal Terminal and was due to set sail last night. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
The ship was docked at Hay Point Coal Terminal and was due to set sail last night. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring the ship off Mackay.

"I understand now that the captain is co-operating with health authorities," Ms Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

"There were some initial reports that there was some non-cooperation, but I've just been informed that there's now full co-operation.

"There is no evidence of anyone being sick."

The captain has granted biosecurity officers access to all areas.

The coal ship was still docked at the Hay Point services berth at noon.

The crew has been in isolation for 14 days offshore in line with health requirements.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

A Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment spokesman said they were not aware of the incident.

He said every vessel was assessed prior to arrival based on human health and biosecurity risks. 

"Decisions to attend commercial vessels are made in consultation with the relevant State Health department," he said. 

Queensland Health and North Queensland Bulk Ports has been contacted for comment.

annastacia palaszczuk biosecurity queensland hay point hay point coal terminal mackay north queensland bulk ports transport and main roads
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ MP backs hydrogen but there’s still a role for coal

        premium_icon CQ MP backs hydrogen but there’s still a role for coal

        News About $3 billion in projects are vying for a share in $70 million in Renewable Hydrogen Deployment funding.

        DRUG-DRIVERS: Multiple people front court

        premium_icon DRUG-DRIVERS: Multiple people front court

        Crime A number of people have been fined and disqualified from driving after they were...

        Police nab 215 drivers speeding, one doing 159km/h

        premium_icon Police nab 215 drivers speeding, one doing 159km/h

        News Pubs and clubs have reopened, seeing nine people caught drink-driving on Gladstone...

        Hope new gas royalty model will drive investment

        premium_icon Hope new gas royalty model will drive investment

        News Changing how the state collects gas royalties comes as concerns are flagged about...