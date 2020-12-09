Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

The two options for the Port Access Road considered by Gladstone Regional Council on December 1. Option A in blue and Option B in yellow.

A ROUTE for valuable freight to access Gladstone’s port has been agreed on by the council as funding has sat waiting for 10 years for work to begin.

In 2010, when Chris Trevor was the Federal Member for Flynn, he first announced funding for the project.

Cr Trevor said the council was deciding, as one of several agencies, on the same project that had been suggested and stagnant for 10 years, while delivering none of the intended economic and employment benefits.

In April 2019, current Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd announced $100 million in funding for stage two of the port access road, once approved.

Gladstone Regional Council staff have been working with Department of Transport and Main Roads officers to determine the best route for Gladstone and its people.

The Observer does not suggest council is responsible for the delays in the project.

At the December 1 meeting, councillors voted on the Access to Gladstone Port project, with staff recommending option B.

“Council officers have been dealing with the Department of Transport and Main Roads looking at alternative routes for the movement of heavy vehicles to the port of Gladstone

“The DMR identified two potential routes, option A and Option B.”

Option A involves the movement of trucks along an upgraded Gladstone-Mount Larcom Road corridor, including Hanson Road.

Identified in 2013, option B is a route along Blain Drive and adjacent to the Dawson Highway, to join with stage one of the port access.

Numerous questions from councillors to council staff and discussion about the critical project followed.

Councillors were concerned about the cost to ratepayers of maintaining a road designed for heavy vehicles, the identified routes, size and mass of vehicles, and impact on the city.

Cr Chris Trevor said the idea had always been to take the road along the rail corridor to Red Rover Road.

“I couldn’t possibly support anything else,” he said.

“It has been 10 years since the then Labor Government announced this project for this community, to create jobs and to provide important economic infrastructure to our port of Gladstone.

“In 2020, we haven’t turned a sod, we haven’t put a shovel in the ground.

“What a terrible indictment that this important project hasn’t proceeded to date.

“It just beggars belief as to why this project isn’t already built, through to Red Rover Road, and why we haven’t created the hundreds of jobs that would be available if this project was to proceed.”

The over size, over mass vehicle and freight concerns identified in council’s report were stressed by Cr Kahn Goodluck.

“Otherwise we are going to end up with a big white elephant,” he said.

Cr Glenn Churchill said it was a case of history repeating.

“It just seems like history repeating itself, again, with the same as what we had 10 years ago,” he said.

Cr Rick Hanson said the city deserved the development of the port, as it had been promised 10 years ago.

Cr Burnett said there should be further options for council to determine.

“There should be option C, which is all the way to Red Rover Road, and I think we need to state clearly that our preferred option is to Red Rover Road,” he said.

“However we would accept option B as a stage two process, because $100 million in not going to build it to Red Rover Road, especially if they’re trying to spend it somewhere else.

“If we can get to Blain Drive, then that’s a good stage two.

“It just seems like a whole big waste of money, deciding on an option that was already decided.”

Councillors endorsed a staged approach to Blain Drive, continuing to Red Rover Road, with the Department of Transport and Main Roads taking ownership of the Blain Drive to Hanson Road section.

The endorsed motion was moved by Cr Burnett, seconded by Cr Muszkat and passed unanimously.

