Port Access Rd project’s future to be known by year’s end

The Port Access Rd extension has received $100m in funding from the Federal Government.

The future of the Gladstone Port Access Road Extension is likely to be determined by the end of the year as the State Government proceeds with the project's business case.

The proposal includes upgrading the Glenlyon St and Port Access Rd intersection as well as the duplication and upgrade of minor roads to the west. The goal is to provide an alternative route for heavy vehicles to access the port.

It's hoped this will lead to safer streets in Gladstone by taking more large vehicles off local roads as well as improving freight efficiency.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the extension involved extending Port Access Rd to Blain Drive (stage 2) and Red Rover Rd (stage 3).

Stage one was completed in 2005.

The Federal Government has committed $100 million to the project, and the Department of Infrastructure estimates a total cost of $125 million.

Mr O'Dowd said he wanted to see a commitment from the State Government when the business case is complete.

"The business case is due to be completed at the end of this year, and we expect the outcome of the business case to inform Queensland's investment decision," he said.

State Minister for Transport Mark Bailey said the business case was on track to be completed by the end of the year, which would determine the cost estimate to build the road.

"Once we know the cost, we'll be in a better position to discuss what's required to move the Port Access Rd project forward with the Federal Government," he said.