Porn star sparks conflict in apartment building

Residents at a landmark apartment block in Sydney's gay heartland have been told to show more respect after reports a retired US porn star was sparking conflict by working from home.

There have been noise complaints from homeowners in the Monument complex in Surry Hills and police confirmed on Wednesday they had been called four times this year to the same apartment.

One resident said he had seen someone being taken away in an ambulance from the apartment early one Saturday morning.

It is understood the calls have all involved "concern for welfare". One involved an argument between the porn star and the boyfriend he is staying with.

The couple has now been warned by strata management to behave after being told they were "disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of surrounding lots with extreme noise."

They strata committee has served a notice on them requiring them to comply with the complex's by-laws or further action will be taken.

In a letter to all residents this week, the strata committee said: "We must all try, regardless of the situation, to get along.

"We all have the right to live and work in environments free of unacceptable and unlawful communication and behaviour. Let's all show the respect and courtesy to others that we expect to be shown ourselves."

Police said none of the incidents required further action

