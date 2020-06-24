Menu
Porn star facing 90 years in prison

by Rebecca Rosenberg
24th Jun 2020 10:06 AM

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been criminally charged in a series of sex attacks, which he allegedly committed on women he met in the Hollywood area over the past six years, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old adult film actor was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles County Superior Court on three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, officials said.

The charges against Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, include the alleged rape of a 30-year-old woman at a West Hollywood Bar in July 2019, according to the Los Angeles DA's office.

Ronald Jeremy Hyatt appears in court at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Robert Gauthier-Pool/Getty Images
Ronald Jeremy Hyatt appears in court at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on June 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Robert Gauthier-Pool/Getty Images


Two years earlier, Jeremy allegedly sexually assaulted two women, age 33 and 46, at the same bar, court papers charge.

In May 2014, he allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood, officials said.

 

Ron Jeremy in 2015. Picture: Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP
Ron Jeremy in 2015. Picture: Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP

 

Jeremy has been dogged by sexual misconduct allegations with more than a dozen women having publicly accused him of sexual assault. The Los Angeles DA previously said they were investigating the allegations.

Prosecutors are expected to recommend bail of $9.5 million. If convicted Jeremy, whose net worth is reportedly about $8.6 million, faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison.

 

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Porn star facing 90 years in prison

crime editors picks movies rape charges ron jeremy sexual assault charges

