Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yoga guru Paul Charalambous announces closure of Epic Yoga & Lifestyle
Yoga guru Paul Charalambous announces closure of Epic Yoga & Lifestyle
News

Popular yoga studio closes

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Feb 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EPIC Yoga and Lifestyle has been an outlet for thousands of yoga enthusiasts since its inception four years ago, but is due to close on Friday.

In an announcement on the business's Facebook page, founder Paul Charalambous said unforeseen circumstances were behind the decision.

He thanked members for their support.

"As a community we have experienced joy and connection like no other place," he said.

Epic Yoga and Lifestyle opened as Salt Power Yoga at the start of 2016.

At the time, Mr Charalambous told The Observer he opened the studio to create a space for people to learn different types of yoga.

He said the deep breathing techniques allowed a mentality that couldn't be reached by high intensity exercise.

From there, the business took off and hosted various types of yoga classes for all skill levels.

Since 2016, Epic Yoga and Lifestyle has conducted thousands of classes and seen a multitude of locals get down and stretch.

The last class is scheduled to be power yoga on Friday at 9.15am.

For more information, visit Epic Yoga and Lifestyle on Facebook.

epic yoga gladstone business
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        premium_icon Not so sweet: The trials of growing mangoes in drought

        News The drought made last mango season an exercise in persistence and frustration for growers around Gladstone.

        Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        premium_icon Coal ship detained amid coronavirus fears

        Breaking The vessel left China for Gladstone on January 19.

        Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        premium_icon Restore More hosts first fundraising gala

        News AN inaugural fundraising night for a Gladstone group promoting awareness of breast...

        Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Closing arguments in curious cattle theft case

        Crime The magistrate is expected to deliver her verdict in early March.