Popular yoga studio closes

EPIC Yoga and Lifestyle has been an outlet for thousands of yoga enthusiasts since its inception four years ago, but is due to close on Friday.

In an announcement on the business's Facebook page, founder Paul Charalambous said unforeseen circumstances were behind the decision.

He thanked members for their support.

"As a community we have experienced joy and connection like no other place," he said.

Epic Yoga and Lifestyle opened as Salt Power Yoga at the start of 2016.

At the time, Mr Charalambous told The Observer he opened the studio to create a space for people to learn different types of yoga.

He said the deep breathing techniques allowed a mentality that couldn't be reached by high intensity exercise.

From there, the business took off and hosted various types of yoga classes for all skill levels.

Since 2016, Epic Yoga and Lifestyle has conducted thousands of classes and seen a multitude of locals get down and stretch.

The last class is scheduled to be power yoga on Friday at 9.15am.

For more information, visit Epic Yoga and Lifestyle on Facebook.