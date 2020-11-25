Menu
Crime

Popular weather presenter’s car stolen while he went on air

by Jacob Miley
25th Nov 2020 12:19 PM
THREE youths have been charged after allegedly stealing Gold Coast weather presenter Luke Bradnam's around the time he went live on air on Tuesday.

Bradnam, who presents weather for Channel 9 Gold Coast, had his personal vehicle stolen from Cavill Ave at Surfers Paradise about 6pm, police said.

It's understood the car was believed to be unlocked and running.

Channel 9 presenter Luke Bradnam.
Three youths - aged 14, 15, and 17 - have since been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

They were arrested about 11.45pm in the Surfers Paradise area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle was seen to have reversed into a steel pole on Tuesday evening, and continued driving.

The car is yet to be found.

Originally published as Popular weather presenter's car stolen while he went on air

stolen car theft

