Popular store closes after decades of business

ROSELLA Street Store has been an icon in West Gladstone for more than four decades, but the owners have decided to close up shop.

The store had been closed for the Christmas period, but the owners took to Facebook on Thursday to announce the closure.

“It is with great sadness to inform all out wonderful customers that the store will not be reopening in the new year,” the post said.

“We thank all our regulars for your support over the years and wish you well.”

Many of the store’s loyal customers commented on the post to express their sadness and wish the owners good luck.

Over it’s long tenure, the store filled the stomachs of many hungry customers with salads, rolls, sandwiched and a range of hot food.