Popular sparky fighting for life after horrific accident

Luke Bevan, 25, is fighting for his life after sustaining serious injuries in an accident in Lombok, Indonesia.

A FORMER Sunshine Coast man is fighting for his life in an Indonesia hospital after a serious accident left him with a fractured skull.

Electrician Luke Bevan, 25, was injured last week during the first leg of a five-month trip, although the circumstance surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The Western Australian man - who attended Nambour State College - and his girlfriend Tova Ronnersjö were to start their holiday in Lombok, Indonesia before travelling onto Central and South America.

A Gofundme created by his aunt, Lisa Ilott-Hogg, has already surpassed its $50,000 goal by almost $5000.

She said his worst injuries included a fractured skull and punctured lung.

Mr Bevan has already undergone multiple surgeries one of which was to remove a large portion of his skull.

The money raised will go towards bringing Luke home and covering his medical expenses.

"At this stage, we are keeping our fingers crossed that he may be cleared to travel early next week," Ms Ilott-Hogg said.

"This is pending the results of the third CT scan..."

His family are currently by his bedside while he remains in an induced coma in ICU.

"Our priority once he is cleared to travel is to bring him back to Australia where he will get further treatment and remain in hospital for quite some time," Ms Ilott-Godd said.

"It is going to be a very long road to recovery, but Lukey is a fighter and he has so much love and support around him."

To donate visit, www.gofundme.com/f/bring-lukey-home.