Popular resort has changed hands

Lagoons Resort and Spa at the town of 1770 near Agnes Water has been snapped up by Central Apartment Group to add to its national apartment hotel chain. It's now branded as 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort.

ONE of the Discovery Coast’s popular getaways has had a change of ownership after being snapped up by a national apartment hotel chain.

Lagoons Resort and Spa at Seventeen Seventy has been purchased by Central Apartment Group and will now be branded as 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort.

Central Apartment Group already run Curtis Central Apartments, Gladstone City Central and Gladstone Central Apartment Hotel in the CBD of Gladstone.

The group has 16 other establishments around Australia.

1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort offers 112 suites ranging from studio apartments to one and two-bedroom apartments.

It’s also a popular wedding destination.

Central Apartment Group chief executive officer Sid Knell said he was drawn to the resort as soon as he knew it was on the market.

“The location is so idyllic at what is one of the most beautiful beaches in Australia and the actual resort itself is of such top quality and style,” Mr Knell said.

‘This resort is one of the very best and most modern on the Great Barrier Reef and that Gladstone has an amazingly stylish beach playground on its doorstep.”

Mr Knell said Central Apartment Group had added its own touch to the family friendly resort and had created packages and stay rates that were attractive and affordable for everyone.

“We are enjoying seeing the resurgence of this destination, as since taking over the management in recent weeks, bookings have soared and the place is now experiencing record numbers of bookings,” Mr Knell said.

The resort is located on Captain Cook Dr.

It originally opened in April 2015.