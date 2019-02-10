Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Popular Coast beach closed after shark spotted

by Tanya French and Nic Darveniza
10th Feb 2019 10:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POPULAR Gold Coast beach has been closed after a shark was spotted this morning and a surfer is in a critical condition after nearly drowning just a few hundred metres away.

Lifeguards closed North Burleigh beach at 9.30am today after a confirmed shark sighting during branch championship races.

It was reopened an hour later at 10.30am and competition resumed.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland has warned swimmers to always be on alert when in the water.

It comes as off-duty lifesavers successfully rescued a surfer after he nearly drowned at Miami beach this morning.

 

North Burleigh beach has been closed after a shark was spotted. Pic Mike Batterham
North Burleigh beach has been closed after a shark was spotted. Pic Mike Batterham

The lifesavers found the 69-year-old surfer face down unconscious in the water at 5.43am and pulled him from the water.

He was resuscitated using CPR.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The shark sighting forced the popular beach to be closed.
The shark sighting forced the popular beach to be closed.

More Stories

burleigh heads editors picks shark sighting

Top Stories

    HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    premium_icon HORROR SCENE: Destroyed car winched from ditch

    News IT WAS a horror weekend on Gladstone region roads with a motorcyclist killed and another motorist suffering life-threatening injuries in two separate crashes.

    Residents shocked at closure of popular business

    premium_icon Residents shocked at closure of popular business

    News "This is not the end for me...”

    • 10th Feb 2019 2:14 PM
    PHOTOS: 101 of Gladstone's cutest dogs

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 101 of Gladstone's cutest dogs

    News Gladstone's proud dog owners were out in force.

    • 10th Feb 2019 2:03 PM
    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News Best of local and national news and sport plus exclusive rewards