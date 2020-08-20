Popular music and arts event back on

ONE of Gladstone’s favourite music and arts events is returning this month after closing due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Crow Street Creative returns on August 29 for delicious food, live music and good vibes.

The night will be opened by music duo Duosity followed by popular Gladstone band Kissing the Flint.

The art studio will also be open with the exhibition Milk Teeth a photographic display of children from five years ago, at the stage they were starting to lose their teeth, next to new photos from this year.

READ MORE: New skills as artists take advantage of grants

READ MORE: Creative way to bring Crow Street to you

Treasurer William Debois said the biggest change for people to expect is they won’t be able to purchase tickets at the door and capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Debois said future Crow Street events would depend on the success of this one, with the hope to continue the monthly Saturday events.

“We want to be an success so we have to be disciplined,” Mr Debois said.

“The rules are not negotiable.

“As an organisation we have to comply or we get shut down.”

He said although the organisation wanted to bring back the Friday night event for now, they didn’t believe they would be able to handle two events per month.

The Saturday night event will be scaled down compared to what regulars may be used to, but Mr Debois is hopeful it will still be a great relaxed evening.

Crow Street Creative

When: Saturday, August 29, 6pm – 9pm

Where: 8 Crow St, Gladstone Central

How much: $10

Tickets: HERE

Anyone who is feeling unwell with a cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue or shortness of breath is asked not to attend and will be provided a full refund.