NEW BUSINESS: Zambrero are looking to open a franchise in Gladstone.
Popular Mexican takeaway looking at Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A POPULAR Mexican takeaway is looking to Gladstone to open up a new franchise.

Zambrero is advertising for a store to open in the Gladstone region for a 7–10 year contract.

The advertisement on Seek Business says no food experience is required.

“We look for individuals who have a passion and enthusiasm for our food, great customer service acumen and share our humanitarian mission,” the ad says.

“We will provide you with the training required to develop the skills you will need to effectively manage your own business.”

Zambrero operate 190 stores across Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the USA.

The business opened their first store in Canberra in 2005 and became a franchise in 2007. Future franchisees will be inducted in a comprehensive minimum four-week program and be offered training and on-the-ground support.

For more information visit seekbusiness.com.au

Gladstone Observer

