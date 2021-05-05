Menu
Gunlom Falls — one of the jewels of Kakadu National Park — will be closed as the court case between Traditional Owners and Parks Australia rages on.
Travel

Popular tourism site closed as court case rages on

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
5th May 2021 1:11 PM
GUNLOM Falls - one of the jewels of Kakadu National Park - will be closed to the public as the court case between Traditional Owners and Parks Australia rages on.

Traditional Owners have taken the step of locking the gates to the popular destination as they allege there has been a lack of respect for sacred sites by Parks Australia.

The Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (AAPA), which is responsible for overseeing the protection of Aboriginal sacred sites across the NT, has taken Parks Australia to court for allegedly carrying out work at Gunlom Falls "without an authority certificate".

It stems from the upgrading of the walking track which AAPA alleges was constructed on a sacred site and close to a restricted area.

Traditional Owners have told the ABC they will lock the gate to the falls as a way to push their point across to the relevant bodies.

It comes as the NT prepares for a bumper tourism season.

All other nearby sites will remain accessible to the public.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Popular Kakadu site to be closed as court case rages on

