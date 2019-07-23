Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Consumers who have an allergy or intolerance to soy should not consume this product.
Consumers who have an allergy or intolerance to soy should not consume this product.
News

Popular ice cream a ‘food safety hazard’

by James Hall
23rd Jul 2019 2:17 PM

A popular ice-cream cake has been forced from the shelves after a product safety recall was issued.

The Bulla Ready To Decorate Ice Cream Cake Base which has been sold nationally by Woolworths and IGA was deemed a "food safety hazard".

The NSW Food Authority told the company Regal Cream Products, which trades as Bulla Dairy Foods, to recall the product because an undeclared presence of soy.

 

 

The "food safety hazard" relates to the 1.5 litre cake with a best before date of 24/03/2021.

"This is a food safety issue and anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice" the food authority said.

"Any consumers who have a soy allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Those who have bought the cake can return to the site of purchase for a full refund.

For further information contact Bulla Dairy Foods at 1800 001 332.

 

The Bulla ready to decorate cake base has been recalled.
The Bulla ready to decorate cake base has been recalled.

Continue the conversation on Twitter @James_P_Hall or james.hall1@news.com.au

More Stories

bulla editors picks food safety ice cream recall

Top Stories

    'Devoted' mum drank bottle of wine before drink drive bust

    premium_icon 'Devoted' mum drank bottle of wine before drink drive bust

    News The 40-year-old returned a reading of .24 per cent - almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

    DRINK DRIVERS: 7 motorists banned from the roads

    premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: 7 motorists banned from the roads

    News SEVEN motorists have been banned from the roads after fronting court

    New and comfy arrival at Gladstone Cinemas

    premium_icon New and comfy arrival at Gladstone Cinemas

    News They hope to offer a different viewing experience

    CASHES FOR ASHES: Council adopts new cemetery policy

    premium_icon CASHES FOR ASHES: Council adopts new cemetery policy

    Council News Council vote unanimously in favour of the updated policy.