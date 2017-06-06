Popular Goondoon St restaurant makes exciting announcement

LUNCH ANYONE? Ban Thai Bar and Restaurant bar manager Rung Treephum, co-owner Ayr Dunnett and head chef Narttaya Vaughan are keen to open for lunch.

IN a vote of support for Gladstone's economy, a Goondoon St restaurant will start trading throughout the day for lunch.

Favourites at Ban Thai Restaurant and Bar will be served for lunch, after the eatery's fans pleaded for another midday feed option in the main street.

The move to open from 11am-2pm during the week comes after owners Mark and Ayr Dunnett recovered from months of pain caused by a shoddy phone and internet connection.

For two months the store was without a phone line and its internet would drop in and out, but last week the issues were finally resolved.

"It's a huge relief it's solved now, it's been so stressful,” Mrs Dunnett said.

The issues meant they were unable to take phone orders and bookings.

While the newfound connections give them reason to celebrate, Mrs Dunnett admitted the extended trading hours were a risk.

"It has been very quiet,” she said.

"But lots of people have asked for us to be open at lunch, so we're giving it a go.”

On Monday, the first day of their new lunch hours, the restaurant had three tables of dine-ins and some takeaway orders too.

Mrs Dunnett hopes as word spreads they will see more people through the doors.

"We're doing okay, but we do need more support,” she said.