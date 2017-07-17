Popular Gladstone CBD salon transformed in major facelift

RE-BRANDED: Karen Coughran and Bronti Hayward at the new reception desk for Belle ame Beautique.

TOMORROW Bronti Hayward and her family will open the doors to their re-branded beauty salon in Gladstone central.

The family was working hard to put the finishing touches on Belle ame Beautique before opening time.

They have given the former 'Be Pampered' salon on Goondoon street a facelift, repainting the interior, rebuilding shelves and putting up new wallpaper.

Miss Hayward promises clients they will receive friendly, practical advice when they try out the salon.

"They can expect nothing but down to earth professional services,” she said.

The revamped salon will offer an exciting range of beauty services from pregnancy massages, eyelash extensions, waxing and tinting, to a trend growing in popularity - dip nail manicures.

For those not in the know a dip nail manicure is a multi-step process which involves dipping your nail into a powder colour of your choice.

According to Miss Hayward "it looks like shellac but 100 million times stronger”.

The salon will also host a doctor every three months for cosmetic surgery.

The visiting doctor, Axell Jones, is one of only ten doctors in the world authorised to offer a cutting edge chin dissolving treatment Miss Hayward said.

The treatment is like a facelift but without the surgery.

It dissolves all the fat cells (in the chin) so they never come back.

The doctor will also perform procedures on anyone wanting fillers, Botox or wrinkle removal.

Miss Hayward noted that especially for mums, it can be difficult to get the free time to care for yourself.

"That's why we are going to offer different services, so once a month we'll launch a mummy's day,” she said.

Miss Hayward's mother, Karen Coughran, has a diploma in children's education and once a month she will be on hand to babysit kids so mums can treat themselves to a bit of beauty therapy.

Miss Hayward is passionate about the business.

"For me, I feel it's the best job in the world because I have the chance to improve someone's self-esteem,” she said.

"We are all about networking with other local businesses as well. We are all about local - shopping local, keeping money in the community and bringing positive things to the town.”